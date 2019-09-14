Nicondra: Heat continues through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure remains in place across the southeast allowing for more hot weather to hang around through the weekend. We saw a bit of a break across parts of the area south of Lake Pontchartrain as clouds and some showers along the coast associated with tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center places a low chance for development of this system along the Texas coast. It doesn’t look like that system nor Humberto should have an effect on our area. Expect hot and mostly dry conditions to hang around through most of the week with highs continuing to peak in the low to mid 90s with rain chances about 30% tapering down through the middle of the week.