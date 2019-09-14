NOPD: 1 man shot in Algiers

By Jade Myers | September 14, 2019 at 3:02 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One man is injured during a shooting in Algiers early Saturday morning, according to New Orleans Police.

Authorities say they received a call about the incident around 12:36 a.m. (September 14) in the 200 block of Norland Avenue.

A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

