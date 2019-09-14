Rummel shuts out Slidell, 37-0, improves to 2-0 on the season

Rummel takes the field against Slidell
By Garland Gillen | September 14, 2019 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:23 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In eight quarters of football this season, the Rummel defense has only given up three points. That Raider defense is a main reason why they absolutely dominated Slidell Friday night, 37-0.

Donovan Kaufman registered an interception, forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and ran back a kick return for a touchdown in the contest.

Raider quarterback Kyle Wickersham threw a TD pass, and ran for another. Rummel is 2-0 on the season.

