Zack: Slightly Better Rain Chances This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We will take anything we can get to break this September heat wave and a few showers may do just that this weekend.
No it won’t be a washout by any means but a surge of moisture from the Gulf will lead to some passing showers and downpours as you go about your weekend activities. The best chances for rain will be along the coast and south of the lake. I’m only calling for about a 20-30% coverage as many areas look to stay dry, especially on the north shore.
Highs this weekend likely won’t be record breaking as the record on Saturday is 97 with a 98 coming in for Sunday. The extra clouds expected as the higher moisture lingers along the coast should keep highs in the lower to middle 90s, not the upper 90s like the past few days.
The tropics are quite active but thankfully I don’t see any threat to us locally. Tropical Storm Humberto has developed and is located over the northern Bahamas. Humberto is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it turns east away from Florida and the East Coast. Bermuda may have to watch the storm but that is about it. Multiple areas are being tracked between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, these are so far out there and are of no concern in the short term. The National Hurricane Center did highlight a new area in the Gulf of Mexico which is associated with a non-tropical upper level low. Models don’t really do much with this as the moisture from it tracks across the Gulf into Texas next week.
