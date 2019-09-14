Zack: Slightly Better Rain Chances This Weekend

The tropics are quite active but thankfully I don’t see any threat to us locally. Tropical Storm Humberto has developed and is located over the northern Bahamas. Humberto is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it turns east away from Florida and the East Coast. Bermuda may have to watch the storm but that is about it. Multiple areas are being tracked between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, these are so far out there and are of no concern in the short term. The National Hurricane Center did highlight a new area in the Gulf of Mexico which is associated with a non-tropical upper level low. Models don’t really do much with this as the moisture from it tracks across the Gulf into Texas next week.