Brees suffers thumb injury, refs take Saints defensive TD off the board in first half against the Rams

Brees is out of the contest against the Rams. (Source: Paul Spinelli,)
By Garland Gillen | September 15, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 5:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees is questionable to return against the Rams with a thumb injury, and another referee mishap going against the Saints highlight a wild first half in Los Angeles.

Aaron Donald ran into Brees early in the first quarter. Teddy Bridgewater is now in the game for No. 9. Drew Brees has missed one game because of injury in his 13-plus year NFL tenure. Brees hand is currently wrapped with tape on the Black and Gold sideline.

Drew Brees injures hand

In the second quarter, Jared Goff was stripped, and Cam Jordan returned the fumble for a touchdown. The only problem, refs ruled the play dead after the ball was fumbled.

Goff fumble blown dead by the refs

The Saints did get the ball after review, but the Saints started the drive inside their own 20.

The Saints trail the Rams at the half, 6-3.

