Deuce McAllister sees Saints backfield as work in progress, confident in defensive end rotation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints escaped their week one matchup against the Texans with a dramatic win and now hit the road to face their second straight reigning division winner in the Rams.
Monday’s win over Houston was the debut of Latavius Murray in black and gold and Deuce McAllister sees the running back rotation as a work in progress at this early point in the season “Alvin Kamara had right at 20 carries, Ithink Murray had about eight, they still want to balance that out a little more. Alvin will get anywhere between 17-20 but you want Murray to get 14-15 touches so I think that’s still a work in progress but a good start, at least in the second half.”
On defense, the Texans’ two-play drive to re-gain the lead in the final minute of the game provided plenty of alarm for fans about the secondary but McAllister cautions against overreacting “Hopefully you don’t see a lot of DeAndre Hopkins-type players, particularly Marshon Lattimore. Eli Apple, outside of the Will Fuller over the top, Eli played fairly well but I think both of these guys have to play better for this team to be successful.”
A bright spot on defense was the play of Trey Hendrickson who logged two sacks while playing over half of the defensive snaps. 2018 first round draft pick Marcus Davenport played 75% of the plays and McAllister thinks the duo will continue to see similar amounts of time on the field “I think overall Trey will be able to come in and help you on third downs and I think that you’re really seeing him progress like he did in training camp. I still think Davenport is your starting defensive end and he didn’t have the sack numbers but he still had a pretty good game, the 4th-and-1, he has to keep contain on DeShaun Watson but you see him spying the quarterback and other times even dropped in coverage deeper but that’s a work in progress for Davenport.”
