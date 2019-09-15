LSU shakes off slow start to dominate Northwestern State

The Tigers scored the first points of the game with an early field goal, but it was the Demons who found the endzone first. Shelton Eppler’s touchdown pass to Quan Shorts gave them a 7-3 lead. That said, LSU responded with 14 unanswered points from there. First, Clyde Edwards-Helaire found pay dirt to make it 10-7. And on the next drive, Joe Burrow found one of his favorite targets, Terrace Marshall Jr., for their first of a couple of touchdowns to give LSU a 17-7 advantage.