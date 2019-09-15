LSU shakes off slow start to dominate Northwestern State

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - The first half certainly did not go as planned, but the Tigers bounced back to defeat FCS opponent Northwestern State 65-14.
The Tigers scored the first points of the game with an early field goal, but it was the Demons who found the endzone first. Shelton Eppler’s touchdown pass to Quan Shorts gave them a 7-3 lead. That said, LSU responded with 14 unanswered points from there. First, Clyde Edwards-Helaire found pay dirt to make it 10-7. And on the next drive, Joe Burrow found one of his favorite targets, Terrace Marshall Jr., for their first of a couple of touchdowns to give LSU a 17-7 advantage.
But just when you thought the purple and gold snapped out of their funk, Northwestern State found the endzone again. Thanks to a blown coverage, Eppler found tight end David Fitzwater wide open to get them within three points, 17-14. Still, thanks to another touchdown scamper from Edwards-Helaire, LSU led at halftime, 24-14.
The second half was a much different story. It started with a Burrow option that he ran in for six to make it 30-14. It was the first of four straight touchdown drives to start the third quarter.
LSU begins SEC play next weekend when they travel to Vanderbilt.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.