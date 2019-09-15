Nicondra: Gulf Low Triggers Coastal Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An upper low is moving through the northern Gulf of Mexico with a weak area of disturbed weather trailing west behind it. This combination triggered a few storms in coastal parishes bringing heavy rain at times to Grand Isle and Port Fourchon on Sunday afternoon. We saw a few other passing storms during the day as well. That combined with some breeziness and cloud cover made temperatures a little more manageable although highs still made it into the low to mid 90s.
Even with the brief respite we can expect another hot week with highs well above the long term average. High pressure will remain in control for the most part. Towards the end of the week we could see a weak front that could trigger more rain.
In the tropics the Gulf wave has a low chance of developing and timing with how quickly the upper low falls apart as well as how close to the coast it reaches will determine if we see more from the wave. Regardless it’s unlikely to have much more of an effect than we are already experiencing. Humberto is expected to turn east and the National Hurricane Center expects the wave in the central Atlantic to develop into a more organized tropical system during the five day period.
