NOPD: Pizza delivery driver robbed during delivery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint overnight during a delivery.
According to police, the victim was delivering a pizza in the 1000 block of Oretha Castle Hayley Boulevard just after midnight when he was approached two unknown black males. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and took the pizza from the delivery driver. Both suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Police have not released a description of the suspects.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
