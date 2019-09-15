NOPD: Pizza delivery driver robbed during delivery

By Tiffany Baptiste | September 15, 2019 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 12:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint overnight during a delivery.

According to police, the victim was delivering a pizza in the 1000 block of Oretha Castle Hayley Boulevard just after midnight when he was approached two unknown black males. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and took the pizza from the delivery driver. Both suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

