Overtime Podcast #69 - Tiger Huddle: LSU beats Northwestern State

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU got off to a slow start against Northwestern State but eventually shifted into high gear to score the game’s final 48 points en route to a 65-14 victory. Chris Hagan analyzes the Tigers’ uneasy beginning, the adjustments made in the second half and who excelled.
Hagan on LSU trailing 7-3 after the first quarter and allowing 14 points in the first half:
“My concern was the defense kind of picking up where they left off against a much better Texas team than Northwestern State and not getting off the field, whether it was third-and-long or third-and-medium. They were not able to get off the field and the fashion of it is a little bit concerning because the pass rush wasn’t there unless Dave Aranda was dialing up some blitz or another and better teams might chew LSU up with that.”
Hagan on LSU re-gaining their momentum in the second half heading into SEC play next week:
“I think Vanderbilt will be a little more telling but I also think getting back in the SEC and going on the road, even though they’ll be a massive favorite in that game, I would expect to see a much better result and much better effort all around from a team that’s going to go to Vanderbilt and should dominate.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.