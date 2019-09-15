Zack: Coastal Storms Bring Extra Clouds, Less Heat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An upper low slowly moving west across the Gulf will lead to another day of coastal storms spreading cloud cover across the region.
The extra clouds will keep highs down just a tad for your Sunday as we will likely only manage to make it into the low 90s for afternoon highs. Now there is the chance that a few of those downpours do migrate inland throughout the day but only about a 20-30% storm coverage is expected. Most areas will stay dry and the better chance for rain will be confined to south of the lake.
Not much change for Monday as we still will see coastal storms throwing the extra cloudiness over the area but then by Tuesday, we go back dry and hot. Highs by midweek look to return to the middle 90s. No sign of that first fall front just yet.
Tropical Storm Humberto will likely become Hurricane Humberto over the next 24 hours but the storm is now making the turn away from the United States. Only Bermuda remains between Humberto and the open Atlantic. Multiple other areas are being monitored for tropical development with none of them posing a risk to us. The Gulf disturbance bringing us the extra clouds the past few days is likely not to develop and even if it did, our impacts would be minimal as it heads into Texas.
