Zack: Coastal Storms Bring Extra Clouds, Less Heat

Tropical Storm Humberto will likely become Hurricane Humberto over the next 24 hours but the storm is now making the turn away from the United States. Only Bermuda remains between Humberto and the open Atlantic. Multiple other areas are being monitored for tropical development with none of them posing a risk to us. The Gulf disturbance bringing us the extra clouds the past few days is likely not to develop and even if it did, our impacts would be minimal as it heads into Texas.