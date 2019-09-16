Bruce: Few Spotty Showers Today-Otherwise A Mostly Hot And Drier Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The summer feel will continue to hang on as no cool fronts are in sight for at least the next 7-10 days. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s each afternoon through the week which is well above our average in the upper 80s this time of year.
As an upper low moves across the Gulf today, some moisture could spark a few storms especially south of the Lake today. High pressure will then build in and the rest of the week will feature mostly dry skies.
Toward the end of the week we could see a weak front trigger a few more showers. Then, a warm and mostly dry weekend is expected.
There are a few tropical systems in the Atlantic basin, but there are no tropical threats to the Gulf coast.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.