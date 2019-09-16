Cam Jordan disagrees with refs handling of fumble call

Cam Jordan disagrees with refs handling of fumble call
Cam Jordan wasn't pleased with the refs' decision in the Rams game.
By Garland Gillen | September 16, 2019 at 12:17 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 12:17 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of the biggest turning points in the Rams-Saints game once again had something to do with the refs.

Cam Jordan appeared to take a fumble recovery for a touchdown, but the refs blew the play dead, saying the pass was incomplete. After review, the refs awarded the Saints the ball, but not the touchdown.

After the contest, Cam Jordan voiced his displeasure with the call. Even comparing the refs jokingly, to another profession that involves striped uniforms.

Cam Jordan gives his thoughts on the referee blown call

" I didn’t even hear the whistle. Grabbed the ball, I was 15-20 yards down. Allegedly a whistle was blown. Clearly a whistle was blown. Normally you let the play happen. Any Foot Locker, I mean referee let’s the play happen, and than you go back and review the play, said Cam Jordan.

Foot Locker knew the reference was all in good fun by Jordan. They took to Twitter to let Jordan know all was well.

Foot Locker is good with Cam Jordan

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.