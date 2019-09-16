East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office investigating dog death

WILSON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog died after reportedly being dragged by someone Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Jeff Travis says officers responded to the scene after being called by a concerned resident.
The incident happened along highway 68 in Wilson, LA.
"We're going to do everything in our power to catch whoever's responsible for this," said Travis.
The sheriff confirms they have spoken to a witness and deputies are hard at work trying to get to the bottom of exactly what happened.
