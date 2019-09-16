Federal law enforcement agent arrested for defamation

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A federal law enforcement agent and former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Monday (Sept. 16) for defamation.
Jerry Rogers Jr., 46, was arrested after it was discovered he sent numerous emails which included false information in relation to an open investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Rogers allegedly used a fake name to create an email account and then sent messages to the family members of a victim.
The emails contained false information regarding the ongoing investigation as well as derogatory statements regarding the lead investigator and others closely involved in the investigation, officials said.
The false information deprived the lead investigator of the family’s trust and confidence, according the sheriff’s office.
He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Rogers is currently employed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was an employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office from June 23, 1998, to Oct. 23, 2009.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.