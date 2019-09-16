Gulf disturbance brings Texas flood threat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak area of low pressure off the Texas coast may briefly become a depression before moving inland on Tuesday. However the real story will be the slow movement over land and the potential for heavy rain.
According to FOX 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, portions of Southeast Texas including in and around Houston could see as much as 12 inches of rain by the end of the week as the low pressure area only drifts to the north.
While the disturbance is unlikely to get a name it will act like a tropical system. Bernard says there are not any signs it could be as bad as the No Name storm over Baton Rouge and the North Shore in 2016 but it is a similar type disturbance.
A few bands of showers and storms will lag behind the system across Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday but heavy rain is not expected.
