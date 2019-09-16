LSU maintains No. 3 ranking in Garland Gillen’s AP poll

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU stayed put at No.3 in Garland Gillen’s latest Associated Press poll after blowing out Northwestern State, 65-14. In the national AP rankings, the Tigers are No. 4.
Three of the top four, and five of the top ten hail from the SEC: 2) Alabama, 3) LSU, 4) Georgia, 7) Auburn. and 10) Florida.
The Bulldogs host Notre Dame this weekend. LSU hits the road to face Vanderbilt (0-2) at 11 a.m.
“We know how valuable it is. Vanderbilt is a very well-coached football team. They play hard. It’s a lot tougher than we seen. SEC play, but you know what, hey we’re going to practice it, get after it. We play at 11 a.m., we’re not going to blink. We’re going to have a plan, and get after it,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
Florida lost their starting quarterback, Feleipe Franks, for the season with a dislocated right ankle.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.