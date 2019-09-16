LSU remains at No. 4 in AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU remained in the No. 4 spot when the updated AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday.
The Tigers are coming off a 65-14 win over the Northwestern State Demons.
The top nine teams in the poll held their spots. Clemson is still No. 1. Those Tigers are followed by Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, and Florida. Below is the full list.
(1) Clemson (3-0)
(2) Alabama (3-0)
(3) Georgia (3-0)
(4) LSU (3-0)
(5) Oklahoma (3-0)
(6) Ohio State (3-0)
(7) Notre Dame (2-0)
(8) Auburn (3-0)
(9) Florida (3-0)
(10) Utah (3-0)
(11) Michigan (2-0)
(12) Texas (2-1)
(13) Penn State (3-0)
(13) Wisconsin (2-0)
(15) UCF (3-0)
(16) Oregon (2-1)
(17) Texas A&M (2-1)
(18) Iowa (3-0)
(19) Washington State (3-0)
(20) Boise State (3-0)
(21) Virginia (3-0)
(22) Washington (2-1)
(23) Cal (3-0)
(24) Arizona State (3-0)
(25) TCU (2-0)
