Man charged with murder in Thibodaux fatal shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A Thibodaux man was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge after a fatal shooting late Sunday night.
Brandon Goudy, 30, is accused of killing a man. He is being held in the Lafourche Parish jail on a $1 million bond.
At approximately 11:16 p.m. Thibodaux police responded to the 1600 block of Ledet St. after a call about a shooting.
The victim from the shooting had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, before any emergency personnel arrived on scene, police said.
The victim, identified as Tedrick Johnson, died at the hospital.
Investigators named Goudy as a suspect. He was arrested Monday at 4 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
A suspected motive of the shooting is being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.
