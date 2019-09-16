Overtime Podcast #70 - Saints lose to Rams, Brees Injury & Reffing Repeat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sean Fazende phones in Sunday night from Los Angeles to make sense of the Saints’ loss to the Rams with Chris Hagan. They discuss Drew Brees’ injury, Cam Jordan’s fumble return touchdown that was prematurely whistled dead and the offense’s troubles before and after Brees’ departure.
Fazende on why Teddy Bridgewater is a more suitable replacement for Drew Brees than Taysom Hill:
“Is it better to put Taysom Hill in the game and really adjust your offense versus putting Teddy Bridgewater in the game and keeping a pretty similar package of plays and also having the dynamic ability and versatility of Taysom Hill.”
Hagan on Saints fans again dealing with a refereeing mistake:
“You hate to keep hammering that it’s the Saints versus the refs, I feel for Saints fans though because it keeps coming up and I can’t blame them at all for any way they feel because it keeps happening.”
