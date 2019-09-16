Saints place LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
According the NFL transactions report, the Saints have placed third-year linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.
He dealt with an undisclosed injury during the preseason, but played in the Saints’ first two games against the Texans and Rams. In 2018, Anzalone played in all 16 games where he recorded 60 tackles, two sacks and one very important interception against the Rams.
Going forward, the Saints will likely turn to linebacker Kiko Alonso to step up in Anzalone’s place. They traded for the former Miami Dolphin less than 10 days before the regular season began.
