Sean Payton discusses Brees’ Thumb Injury

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees’ thumb injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Rams will reportedly mean surgery for the 40-year-old. The timetable for his return will depend on the surgery but it is reported to likely mean a six-week absence, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Sean Payton said the team is still awaiting more information before announcing an update.
“They’re still in the midst of evaluating it,” Payton said by teleconference. “We’ve got one opinion, getting a second opinion and as soon as we know something that we can confirm then we’ll report it but right now, it’s the stage we’re in.”
Teddy Bridgewater filled in for Brees Sunday and is expected to step in going forward “Focuso n what you can control, lean on leadership,” Payton said about the team’s outlook going forward. “Get ready to have a good week of practice. It’s the nature of our league sometimes. You’re in on a Monday with a handful of things to address and it’s part of the deal.”
The Saints have six games before their bye week. They flew directly from Los Angeles to Seattle to spend the week away from home preparing for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Brees returning after the Week 9 bye would mean he’d be back in time for four straight division matchups, starting with hosting the Falcons on November 10th.
