VIDEO: Porch pirate caught stealing package from Camp Street home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A porch pirate is caught in the act stealing a package from a Camp Street home.
The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the subject in the video.
On Sept. 10 around 11 a.m., the subject stole a package from the front porch of a home in the 3900 block of Camp Street. The subject then fled the area on foot.
The subject is described as a white male, with short dark hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, dark pants, red slippers and a red backpack.
Anyone with information that can help Sixth District detectives locate the suspect is asked to call 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
