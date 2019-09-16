Weak cold front likely by end of week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Gulf disturbance will move into Texas and away from Southeast Louisiana. A few showers will linger into Tuesday but significant rain is not expected. It will stay too hot for September with highs in the lower to mid 90s into Thursday.
A cold front will move across the area on Friday bringing gusty winds and a few showers. Don’t get out the Fall sweaters just yet. It will mostly keep temperatures closer to normal which are mid and upper 80s. Regardless it will be a break from the extreme heat of the past couple of weeks.
