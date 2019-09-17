Bruce: Gulf Low Poses No Threat-Weak Cool Front By Late Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - I am watching a weak low in the northwest gulf moving westward towards Texas. We will feel little impact as most heavy rains will fall in southeast Texas and parts of extreme southwest Louisiana. A few showers will linger through the midday and afternoon, but significant rain is not expected. It will stay too hot for September with highs in the lower to mid 90s into Thursday.
A cold front will move across the area on Friday bringing gusty winds and a few showers. Don’t get out the Fall sweaters just yet. It will mostly keep temperatures closer to normal which are mid and upper 80s. Regardless it will be a break from the extreme heat of the past couple of weeks.
