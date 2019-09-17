Burrow’s big-time stats could start catching the eyes of Heisman Trophy voters

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU is racking up 436 yards per game, good for third-best in the country. We knew this offense would be different and dynamic, but who knew they would put up video game like-numbers by air.
“I think this is who we are as offense. We’re going to throw the ball to open up the run. We still run for over a 100 yards every game. We’re going to take what the defense gives us. We’re going to take our quick passes, and our deep shots, that’s go to open up the run game for us,” said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
“I like to be 50-50 as far as run/pass. Not yardage, as far as calls, 50 percent run and 50 percent pass. It has to be balanced. At some point in time, they’re going to stop our passing game, and we have to run the football. What’s happened is we’re so good at passing the football, it’s kind of hard not to call the passing plays when they’re wide open. So that’s what you’re seeing,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
In three contest, Burrow has amassed 11 TD passes, with over 1,100 yards passing. Stats that could catch the eyes of some voters at the end of the season.
“We all know the answer to that. It’s yes, he is, and he’s that good. You have to win the big game. I think that you have to win the big game. You have to take us to the SEC Championship and take us to the Championship. Not to say that you can’t win it without it, but if you do those things, you’ve got a good chance of winning. Who says that we can do that? I don’t know. But I’ve been a part of three National Championship teams, and that was a big part of those guys winning the Heisman, I’ll guarantee you that,” said Orgeron.
