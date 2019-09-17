Burrow’s stats ignite Heisman Trophy talk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are riding high from national rankings and some eye-popping stats as the Tigers get ready for an SEC opener at Vanderbilt.
At the top of that stat list is quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s taking aim at a Derek Mason defense that impressed Orgeron when both were in the Pac-12, but the Commodores come in 0-2.
Burrow is 75-of-90 for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns in LSU’s first three games. He does have two interceptions. Burrow has completed 83.3 percent of his passes and is averaging 374 yards per game with his arm. LSU has beaten its opponents by a total of 165-55. The Tigers are averaging 55 points per game, while the opposition is averaging only 18.3.
Burrow’s furious start has ignited Heisman Trophy conversation, but the confident QB says that kind of talk in September is pretty insignificant.
In 2015, many people were already writing Leonard Fournette’s name on the Heisman Trophy entering the month of November. Fournette and LSU then ran into a wall and the phenomenal running back wasn’t even invited to New York.
LSU fans in Burrow’s home state of Ohio are stronger than ever and apparently, quite a few of them will be on hand to watch No. 9 play this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.