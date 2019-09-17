CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirate steals package from Dumaine Street home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A porch pirate is caught in the act stealing a package from a Dumaine Street home.
The NOPD says it happened Aug. 31 in the 2600 block of Dumaine, but was just reported Sept. 7.
An unknown subject is seen on a bike just before 4 a.m. He climbs the steps to the porch and is seen stealing a package.
The incident was captured by security camera.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Mark Miranda at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.