Gr8 Neighbor: JPSO Deputy uses fallen officer’s patrol car to lift others up

"I was doing that for years and just decided to take the next step. Let me add hat, stuff, shirts, anything I could find on the internet, I was purchasing for a box and sending it with them,” Sperandeo said. “"I just wanted to alleviate some of that stress and pain. It's like opening a present on Christmas day, so exciting, they don't know what's in there and then they look at it all, that's what we try to give them, for a few minutes."