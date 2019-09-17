Laughing gas available as pain management alternative to epidural for moms in labor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nitrous oxide, described as a less invasive alternative to an epidural, is making a comeback as a pain management alternative during childbirth at Baton Rouge General (BRG).
“Women today are really taking charge of their childbirth experiences,” said Dr. Candee Moore, an OB/GYN at BRG. “Some want a natural childbirth, others want an epidural to help them through it, and now many women are starting to turn to nitrous oxide. And part of our job as healthcare providers is to empower them to make decisions that meet their own needs.”
Nitrous oxide works right away to reduce anxiety and ease the pain of childbirth, and has few side effects. It leaves a woman’s system quickly when she stops using it, and also rapidly leaves a baby’s system once the baby is born and starts breathing, according to BRG.
In the labor and delivery setting, nitrous oxide is used with oxygen on a demand flow, so the patient only receives what she inhales. No additional monitoring of mom or baby is required afterward, and the mom can walk and move around normally.
