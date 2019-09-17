Mayor Touts Changes at Old Youth Study center, Now Under new Name

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One month after an altercation requiring the NOPD swat team, city officials are injecting millions of new dollars into the juvenile justice center. they’ve also changed the name of that center, for the first time in decades.
Police say the juveniles were threatening staffmembers, as well as harm to themselves.
Now the city is undertaking a new initiative to reform the facility. It is now called the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center and they are accepting applications to fill 60 positions.
"I applied for juvenile detention counselor," said applicant Levon Johnson.
Juvenile justice officials are looking for everything from maintenance workers to counselors who will provide up to 90 days worth of follow up with the juvenile offenders when they return home.
"It's very important to this equation, because since I've been here there have been two high profile killings of young people, happened within 30 days of their being released from this facility," said Kyshun Webster, with the Intervention Center.
The program is getting three million new dollars, to fund a facility that will soon add 28 new beds, as well as protective equipment like shields to handle disturbances, like the one last month.
"We did not have protective gear, because advocates said you couldn't have that...but we have to protect our staff," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
though these new initiatives come about after that recent altercation, city officials say these changes have been in the works for months.'
" When I became mayor there was zero programming happening," said Cantrell.
Now, with a new partnership with Children’s Hospital for mental health services, and the hiring of new counselors, officials hope to better counselinig and rehab juvenile offenders, while securing the detention facility.
" We want to make sure it doesn't happen again, and we move forward with a safe facility for staff, and juveniles," said city councilmember Jared Brossett.
Starting pay for new counseling positions is around $30,000. The city is also looking for department heads who can plan programming for the juvenile facility, as well as oversee maintenance.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.