Nicondra: Tropical Storm Imelda forms along the Texas coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a busy late morning with two new tropical systems declared by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression 10 formed more than 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. Closer to home right at the Noon hour the National Hurricane Center declared the Gulf disturbance Tropical Depression 11 and within the hour had named it Tropical Storm Imelda as it is already affecting the coast. Radar imagery showed the center of circulation very near land southwest of Galveston. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Galveston area with coastal flood advisories east to the Morgan City area. Locations between Houston and the Louisiana state line could see rainfall accumulations near a foot over the next several days.