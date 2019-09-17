St. John Sheriff defends deputy seen on video carrying a high school student out of cafeteria

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Trege said he is standing by a deputy after a video showing him restraining and removing an an East St. John High School student.
The video, which was shared on widely on social media, was taken by a different student during a fight. In it, a deputy -- later identified as school resource officer Larry Williams -- can be seen carrying a student out of the cafeteria. While it does appear Williams had the girl in a choke-hold and dragged her out of the room, Trege said the video does not tell the entire story.
Trege released new video Tuesday (Sept. 17), which also shows additional footage from the cafeteria fight as well as video from the intake center where they booked the student with charges.
In the new video, the principal -- wearing a white shirt -- intercedes in the fight and carried the girl away first, before handing her to Williams. That’s the point where the original video picks up, with the deputy carrying the girl away.
But, Trege said the deputy did not perform a choke-hold, despite the placement of his arms in the video.
“We can normally escort someone away from a disturbance, but sometimes you have to forcefully remove someone,” Trege said. “I don’t believe that officer went to school that day to purposely choke any child, he’s probably one of my best officers, he’s highly requested at multiple high schools.”
And, Trege said he stands by his deputy’s actions. He said in his role as a resource officer, Williams has broken up more than 30 fights at East St. John High this year alone. Trege also pointed to the second part of the new video, taken from the intake center, where the student can be seen apologizing, then hugging Williams.
Trege said he is frustrated by violence in schools and said his deputies have no choice but to safely intervene.
“I think based on what I heard from students and teachers and administrators, I believe this officer did the best he could do with a very violent situation. Going on, the administration got involved, then it was passed onto a uniformed officer," Trege said.
What’s more, Trege said this is the first complain lodged against the deputy. Even so, Trege said the student’s family told him they are still going to proceed with a formal complaint, despite having watched all the videos with Trege.
Trege said SJPSO will finish their internal investigation into Williams and are still conducting witness interviews.
The student was arrested, Trege said, on fighting charges.
