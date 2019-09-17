Tulane crushes Missouri State, 58-6

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The defense generated three turnovers and a score, while the offense produced six of its seven touchdowns on the ground, as the Tulane football team cruised to a 58-6 win over Missouri State at Yulman Stadium.
Three Tulane (2-1) players accounted for two touchdowns apiece, led by true freshman running back Tyjae Spears, who amassed 177 total yards from scrimmage. He rushed eight times for a team-high 89 yards and one score, while accounting for 88 yards and another touchdown on his lone reception.
Sophomore running back, Amare Jones, and redshirt senior quarterback Justin McMillan ran in two scores, respectively, as Jones racked up 169 all-purpose yards on the night with 73 rushing, 15 receiving, 60 kickoff return and 21 punt return yards.
Tulane host Houston on Thursday night.
Tulane Sports Information contributed to this story
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.