Video appears to show damage at Baton Rouge Airport after violent winds; several small planes flipped

A severe storm moved through the area around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The airport reported a gust to 66 miles per hour. (Source: Landon Dinecola)
By Kevin Foster | September 17, 2019 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 6:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video provided to WAFB appears to show violent winds flowing through a hanger at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Tuesday, Sept. 17.

WAFB’s Dr. Steve Caparotta noted a severe storm moved through the area around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The airport reported a gust of about 66 mile per hour winds.

A spokesman for the airport said several single-engine prop GA (General Aviation) aircraft were flipped by high winds. A few were aircraft no longer in use, scheduled to be removed from the airfield, but two were active GA aircraft. The aircraft were confirmed to be single engine 2-4 seat prop aircraft.

