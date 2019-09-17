Video shows alleged shoplifting at Mall of Louisiana; investigation underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video has surfaced showing an alleged shoplifting incident at the Mall of Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Police say an investigation is underway after a woman was seen draping several pairs of jeans over her arms at Buckle and then walking out without paying. Anti-theft alarms in the store’s entrance way went off as she walked through it and down the mall’s corridor.
Police say they received calls about the incident on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Another woman is seen in the video knocking merchandise from one of the tables near the front of the retail store. At the end of the video, a third woman swats in an attempt to knock the cell phone from the witness’s hands as she and a fourth woman walk out and leave in the same direction as the others.
Details are limited at this time.
