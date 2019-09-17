18-year-old LSU student to be taken off life support after skateboarding accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of an LSU student on life support after a skateboarding accident are preparing to say goodbye.
Gilgamesh “Gil” Homan, 18, fractured the back of his skull on Sunday while skateboarding, according to his dad, Xavier University Professor Michael Homan.
Homan said in a Facebook post that his son was put on a breathing machine and despite numerous procedures to try and relieve swelling on Gil’s brain, “there was nothing [neurosurgeons] could do.”
In the 30 hours following the accident, doctors searched for recipients for Gil’s organs. Homan said they will be saying their final goodbyes to Gil Tuesday evening.
“He is just 18 years old. It’s perversely senseless,” Homan wrote in his post.
Gil was a cross-country track runner and a soccer player at Lusher Charter School before graduating in May of 2019. He recently enrolled at LSU for the fall semester.
Homan said a memorial celebration for Gil’s life will likely be held on Saturday, Sept. 28.
