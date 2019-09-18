Drew Brees heads into thumb surgery with Brittany by his side

"Heading into surgery with this beautiful gal by my side," Brees posted on Instagram. (Source: Instagram | Drew Brees)
By Chris Finch | September 18, 2019 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 2:35 PM

LOS ANGLES (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is having surgery on his injured thumb Wednesday (Sept. 18). He posted a quick picture to Instagram with his wife, Brittany, before he went under the knife.

The post said: “Heading into surgery with this beautiful gal by my side. This is what she gets to do on her birthday today! I love you Brittany. More and more everyday!”

Brees injured a ligament in his thumb against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He’s expected to be out at least six weeks.

