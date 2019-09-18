A driver traveled 50 miles with a stranger in her car’s trunk. She didn’t realize it until she stopped for gas.

A driver traveled 50 miles with a stranger in her car’s trunk. She didn’t realize it until she stopped for gas.
A trunk was apparently where a woman was found on Tuesday in Millersville, Tenn. (Source: City of Millersville PD/Facebook)
September 18, 2019 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:55 AM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman told police she drove 50 miles before realizing a stranger was in her trunk, WKYT reported.

The driver told police she left Bowling Green on Tuesday and stopped for gas in Millersville, Tenn.

At the gas station, the woman noticed her trunk wasn’t closed. She went to inspect the trunk and noticed another woman inside.

The driver, who was clearly startled, said the woman ran away when she learned police were being called.

Police later found the woman, who they described as “a victim of possible assault and kidnapping.”

Officers in both Millersville and Bowling Green are investigating how she ended up in the trunk.

