Girl reported missing from eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police want the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl reported as a runaway.
Juayonna Carruth was last seen leaving her residence at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 17).
Carruth is a habitual runaway, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with red and white stripes, a black sports bra, black biking shorts and black slippers.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
