In La. governor’s race, Abraham and Edwards campaigns respond to new attack ads by Rispone

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -With election day less than a month away, GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone has released new TV ads slamming fellow Republican candidate Ralph Abraham and incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The attack on Abraham comes despite state GOP leaders urging Republicans not to batter each other, but instead focus on Edwards.
One part of the ad refers to a promise Abraham made concerning his congressional salary.
"Ralph Abraham promised to donate his congressional salary to charity but he lied, took the money and bought himself a $500,000 dollar airplane instead,” said the Rispone ad.
The TV spot also attacks Abraham over absenteeism in the U.S. Congress.
"More missed votes than any congressman in America,” states the ad.
Lionel Rainey, a senior adviser to the Abraham campaign, responded to the Rispone ad during an interview with FOX 8.
"This ad, it is completely baseless and it’s a personal attack on Congressman Abraham. Not only did he not renege on donating his salary, he’s continued to donate millions, I’m sorry, hundreds of thousands of dollars to charity,” said Rainey.
He said Abraham lived up to an earlier pledge to donate his salary from his first term in Congress.
"Ralph Abraham has given hundreds of thousands of dollars. He gave his entire first two years of salary. The amount that he's donated is almost incalculable,” said Rainey.
Rainey said Abraham never committed to give up his salary beyond that point.
“He also never said that after his first term that he would do that. Ethics came and they told him that after two years of being in Congress that he could not make money as a private physician, and so he took his salary after, which he never said he wasn’t going to take a salary outside of his first term,” Rainey stated.
Rainey also responded to Rispone’s attack on Abraham over missing time in Congress. He said Abraham’s constituents have not suffered.
"So before he ran for governor, Congressman Abraham in one cycle had the highest attendance rate in Congress…this cycle, I think he does have a lower attendance rate during this cycle, he's running for governor as anyone who's running for governor would have, there are clearly votes he's going to miss,” said Rainey.
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman weighed in on Rispone’s move to attack a fellow Republican in the governor’s race.
"Basically, Rispone has made the calculation very clearly that for him to have a shot of taking on Gov. John Bel Edwards he’s got to first take on Congressman Abraham who’s leading him in the polls,” said Sherman.
A pro-Edwards super PAC has been running ads attacking Abraham over the salary pledge.
Rainey said despite Rispone’s decision to attack Abraham, Abraham will not respond in kind.
"Unfortunately, our Republican candidate in this race saw himself significantly down and decided to do it, we're not going to, Congressman Abraham agreed to not attack, not to go personal,” said Rainey.
Sherman believes Rispone’s attack on Abraham suggests that Rispone is uncomfortable with his standing in the polls.
"Very clearly when he's on the attack it's an indication that Rispone feels he's not yet the leading Republican, that stage still belongs to Congressman Abraham, so I think that there's really a thoughtful strategy to this,” said Sherman.
Rispone campaign spokesman Anthony Ramirez released a statement defending Rispone’s decision to go after Abraham.
“Eddie has spent the last few months introducing himself as the only pro-Trump, conservative outsider in this race. The fact of the matter is that Eddie is the last candidate to go on the offensive. Edwards and Abraham have spent over $1 million dollars attacking Eddie, spewing lies on his record and experience as a businessman. Eddie is not backing down. Republican voters want a fighter, someone who will take on the status quo, insiders, and politicians. That’s why Louisianians and Republicans across the country voted for Donald Trump.”
Rispone also released new ads attacking Edwards. In one, he blasts Edwards over criminal justice system reforms.
“Dangerous, sick, violent, John Bel Edwards put them back on our streets where they robbed, attacked, murdered,” says the ad.
Edwards responded with an ad featuring law enforcement officials from different parts of the state.
"The attacks against Gov. Edwards are not only false, they’re hypocritical. He’s never supported releasing dangerous criminals and we all know it. Criminal justice reform is making Louisiana safer,” said the officials in the ad.
The state GOP sent out a press release criticizing Edwards for not accepting an invitation to a Tuesday (Sept. 17) energy conference forum in Lafayette sponsored by the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association. The release said Edwards would be in Atlanta raising campaign cash.
Edwards campaign spokesman Eric Holl issued a statement in response to the GOP’s press release.
"Gov. Edwards meets regularly with the oil and gas industry, including on the campaign trail. Earlier this year he attended Oil and Gas Industry Day at the capitol, and just last week he spoke to LMOGA in New Orleans. He is unable to attend the forum tonight because he's attending an event out of state, which the governor's office informed the capitol press corps and the lieutenant governor of earlier today."
Election day is Oct. 12.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.