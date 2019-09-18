LSU baseball releases 2020 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has released its 2020 schedule, which will feature 37 home games and 27 games against teams that participated in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers will open up the 2020 season against Indiana in Alex Box Stadium in a best of a three-game series. Along with the 37 regularly-scheduled home games, Alex Box Stadium will also play host to the annual Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic on March 24 versus Tulane.
A non-conference road trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on February 28-March 1, when LSU will meet Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma.
LSU’s schedule also features a grueling 30-game Southeastern Conference slate, with home weekend games against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Alabama. Starting times for some of the SEC series may be adjusted this fall, when the league releases its TV schedule.
The Tigers will play two exhibition games this fall – Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m. CT versus UNO in Alex Box Stadium, and Sunday, November 3, at 1 p.m. CT at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La.
Fall practice concludes with the intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series on Thursday, November 7, at 6:30 p.m. CT and Friday, November 8, at 7 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium.
