Man injured after shooting in Leonidas neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department says a man was injured following a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Police reported the shooting around 5:40 a.m.
According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Police were contacted and it was later determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Green Street and Monroe Street.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
