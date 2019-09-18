New Orleans juvenile jail renamed ahead of reforms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One month after an altercation requiring SWAT Team response, city officials are injecting millions of new dollars into the Juvenile Justice Center, which includes a new name.
Previously known as the Youth Study Center, city officials unveiled the new sign for the facility now called The Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Tuesday (Sept. 17).
The change came a little more than a month since SWAT officers were called to the center to put down what initial police reports referred to as a riot. FOX 8 obtained video showing part of the standoff, which according to NOPD lasted three hours, with juvenile offenders barricading themselves inside a cell, reportedly armed with shanks, while breaking the sprinkler system.
Police said the juveniles were threatening staff members, as well as to harm themselves.
Now, the city is undertaking a new initiative to reform the facility, including an additional 60 positions, for which they are now hiring.
Juvenile Justice officials like Dr. Kyshun Webster said they are looking for everything from maintenance workers to counselors who will provide up to 90 days worth of follow-up with offenders after they return home.
“It’s very important to this equation, because since I’ve been here, there have been two high profile killings of young people, happened within 30 days of their being released from this facility,” Webster said.
The $3 million will fund a facility that will soon add 28 new beds, as well as protective equipment like shields, which Mayor Layota Cantrell said were not available in August to handle that disturbances.
“We did not have protective gear, because advocates said you couldn’t have that,” Cantrell said. “But we have to protect our staff.”
City officials said these changes have been in the works for months, long before the August incident.
“When I became mayor there was zero programming happening,” Cantrell said.
Now, with a new partnership with Children’s Hospital for Mental Health Services, and the hiring of new counselors, officials said they hope to better serve juveniles who need rehabilitation while also securing the detention facility, Councilman Jared Brossett said.
We want to make sure it doesn’t happen again and move forward with a safe facility for staff and juveniles," he said.
Starting pay for those new counseling positions is around $30,000 a year. The city is also looking for department heads who can help plan programming for the juvenile facility, as well as oversee maintenance.
