NOPD searching for two suspects involved in Seventh Ward armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects accused of robbing a man in the Seventh Ward earlier this month.
Police are searching for 19-year-old Kendrick Perkins and 18-year-old Kenneth McMillan.
According to the victim, he was walking south on St. Bernard Avenue on September 9 around 10:30 a.m. when he was approached from behind by Perkins and McMillan. The two suspects then took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.
NOPD has issued warrants for Perkins and McMillan. Once arrested, they will both be booked with armed robbery.
If anyone has any information about the robbery or the whereabouts of Perkins and McMillan are asked to contact Detective Nicholas Buckel or any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
