NOPD: Suspects steal six canisters of money from Gentilly ATM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole money from an ATM in Gentilly Tuesday morning.
According to the victim, he was working on the ATM in the 4200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue just before 11 a.m. when two men exited a vehicle and approached him. The two men demanded that he open the ATM and he complied.
The two suspects took six canisters containing cash before getting back into their vehicle fleeing the scene. The vehicle was last seen fleeing northbound on Elysian Fields Ave.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
