Ochsner opens state-of-the-art orthopedics and sports medicine hospital

HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - A new state-of-the-art facility designed for orthopedic and sports medicine surgery opens Tuesday (Sept. 24) in Harahan.
The Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will offer the most advanced anesthesia and pain techniques, resulting in less pain and a quicker recovery, according to its doctors.
The new hospital is located at 1221 S Clearview Pkwy.
The system expects to see more than 3,500 patients each year.
The 58,000 square foot hospital is a part of Ochsner’s Optimal Hospital Program, which offers advanced, patient-centered care using innovative devices and materials including patient tablets, wireless vitals monitoring, copper-infused linens and surfaces and red night lighting.
“Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine provides comprehensive and compassionate healthcare in a serene environment,” said Leslie Thomas, MD, Ochsner senior anesthesiologist.
Dr. George Chimento, System Chairman of the Ochsner Orthopedic Surgery Department said the hospital is designed with space and comfort in mind and will utililize the latest technology and equipment.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.