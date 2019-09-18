Saints Fans Hope for Best as Brees Goes into Surgery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees went under the surgeon's knife earlier this afternoon in Los Angeles.
Brees posted on social media as he went into the operating room at Cedars- Sinai hospital as fans hold their collective breath.
After getting opinions from two different doctors Brees posted , ' Heading into surgery with this beautiful girl by my side this is what she gets to do on her birthday today. I love you Brittany more and more every day'. As Brees gets his thumb operated on fans hope for the best.
"I hope he will come out okay, he's such a great quarterback we need him...I pray that he will come back and the hand will be good," said fan Rhynneric Rufus.
Brees is believed to have damaged his ulnar collateral ligament on the thumb of his passing hand after he collided with a Ram defender on Sunday. Dr's say sometimes that injury can heal itself but with a premium athlete like Brees, it’s best to operate
"Presuming he has an ulnar collateral ligament, our goal is to put it back down to bone, and we stabilize the joint on top of that, to protect the ligament from pulliing back off while we rehab it," said Brandon Donnelly, M.D. with LSU Health Sciences.
Local doctors say Brees's choice of Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars- Sinai is a good one. They say he is a pioneer of a surgery that will likely reattach Brees's ligament using two small set screws and a piece of surgical tape for added strength.
Coach Sean Payton said he was not likely place Brees on the injured reserve list which could mean his return in November.
“I’m not going to speculate on a recovery time frame, but i know having texting with him...and talking with our trainers, and our doctors, we’re optimistic,” said Payton.
'Who Dat' nation waits for word of a successful surgery, and recovery
"I'm a believer in optimisim so I am praying for him, and i'm praying for my mama because she's absolutely hysterical right now," said fan Stephanie Deboisblanc-Liaci.
And this from fan, Marco Odds,"with drew the way he works out, i think he comes out healthier than ever, he will be with us for 5 more years, like Sean Payton."
The Saints posted on social media this afternoon... and said prayers up for Drew Brees.
Former Saints player Kenny Vaccaro also replied "prayers up."
Former Saint Benjamin Watson posted...'miss yall...superman will be back in no time'.
As for the outcome of the surgery, we are still awaiting word out of Los Angeles.
