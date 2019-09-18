Sewerage and Water Board to change method for billing estimates

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said it’s making major changes to estimate customers’ water use in instances a meter can’t be read.
The board said Wednesday (Sept. 18) the improvement would affect customers “in those rare instances” where the estimate was calculated to 100 gallons a day per property.
“Starting on Sept. 23, 2019, we will no longer use a blanket formula to estimate your bills. Estimates instead will be tailored to your individual account, based on your typical daily water use. This change reflects our renewed focus to improve the service we provide each customer,” the S&WB said in a news release.
When an estimate must be made, the S&WB will:
- Take your four previous readings, two of which are required to be actual readings (not estimates) and,
- Calculate how many gallons of water you use each day on average, then
- Multiply that by the number of days in the present billing period.
The S&WB said this will make the estimate closer to actual monthly usage.
“We are constantly working to improve the service we provide our customers and are now taking a more personalized approach to billing,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director, SWBNO. “Within the past year, we recognized that using the 100-gallon-a-day water usage standard does not work best for our customers. This new approach will help give customers more predictability when budgeting month to month.”
The board went on to say it has resolved 23,000 billing disputes over the past year.
