Thibodaux man arrested with a half pound of cocaine

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Thibodaux police arrested a man who allegedly had over a half pound of cocaine.
Jarrett Evans, 34, was charged with possession on Wednesday (Sept. 18). He was arrested shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 blk. of Narrow St.
Officers executed a search warrant that was the result of a narcotics investigation.
Evans was taken into custody without incident. The search of the house and yard resulted in over a half pound of cocaine, over $1,800 in cash and assorted drug packaging materials.
Evans was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains with no bond.
